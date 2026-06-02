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Kody Funderburk News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Twins optioned Funderburk to Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Theodore Tollefson of Zone Coverage reports.

The transaction clears a spot on the active roster for Justin Lawrence, who was acquired via trade. Funderburk has managed a 3.44 ERA for the Twins this season, but that's come with an ugly 10:16 K:BB over 18.1 innings.

Kody Funderburk
Minnesota Twins
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