Kody Funderburk News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Twins optioned Funderburk to Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Theodore Tollefson of Zone Coverage reports.
The transaction clears a spot on the active roster for Justin Lawrence, who was acquired via trade. Funderburk has managed a 3.44 ERA for the Twins this season, but that's come with an ugly 10:16 K:BB over 18.1 innings.
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