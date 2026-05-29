Kody Funderburk News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Twins recalled Funderburk from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday.
Funderburk was dispatched to Triple-A earlier this month but will rejoin the Twins' bullpen after appearing in five games for St. Paul, where he allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts across five innings.
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