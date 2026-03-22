Kody Funderburk News: Set to make bullpen

Funderburk will make the Opening Day roster, manager Derek Shelton told MLB.com.

Funderburk was thought to be the odd man out of the bullpen as the fourth lefty behind Taylor Rogers, Anthony Banda and Andrew Chafin. However, Chafin was released earlier in the week, so Funderburk will be in the major league bullpen. Funderburk had a 2.61 ERA and a 21:8 K:BB ratio in 20.2 innings after the All-Star break last season which shows promise for 2026.