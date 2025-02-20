Kohl Drake Injury: Nursing back problem

Drake will pause his throwing program due to a stiff back, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It seems to be a day-to-day type injury for now, but that will depend on how Drake recovers in the coming days. The 24-year-old is coming off a breakout 2024 campaign which saw him post a 2.29 ERA and 148:31 K:BB across 106 innings covering three levels. If healthy, Drake will likely begin the 2025 season either at Double-A Frisco or Triple-A Round Rock.