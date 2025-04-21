Kohl Drake News: Fires five scoreless frames

Drake (back) registered six strikeouts and one walk across five scoreless innings Wednesday against Double-A Amarillo.

Drake got off to a slow start in spring camp due to a stiff back, but he's managed to recover and posted his best start of the 2025 campaign Wednesday. The 24-year-old fared well at Double-A a season ago, cruising to a 3.10 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a 20:11 K:BB across 20.1 innings.