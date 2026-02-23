Kohl Drake headshot

Kohl Drake News: Makes spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Drake (shoulder) struck out two and allowed an earned run on no hits and two walks over two innings in Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Angels in Cactus League play.

Drake missed the final month of the 2025 campaign due to a left shoulder strain, but he appears to have had a normal offseason and was cleared to start the Diamondbacks' third game of the Cactus League slate. Arizona protected Drake from the Rule 5 Draft over the winter and added him to the 40-man roster, potentially setting the stage for him to make his MLB debut at some point later this season. He's expected to open the season in the rotation at Triple-A Reno.

