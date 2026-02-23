Kohl Drake News: Makes spring debut
Drake (shoulder) struck out two and allowed an earned run on no hits and two walks over two innings in Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Angels in Cactus League play.
Drake missed the final month of the 2025 campaign due to a left shoulder strain, but he appears to have had a normal offseason and was cleared to start the Diamondbacks' third game of the Cactus League slate. Arizona protected Drake from the Rule 5 Draft over the winter and added him to the 40-man roster, potentially setting the stage for him to make his MLB debut at some point later this season. He's expected to open the season in the rotation at Triple-A Reno.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kohl Drake See More
-
General MLB Article
Top Prospects to Monitor Heading into the Offseason152 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers203 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Updated Rankings & Mailbag214 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move221 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Holiday Prospect Mailbag!December 25, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kohl Drake See More