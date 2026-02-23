Kohl Drake News: Makes spring debut

Drake (shoulder) struck out two and allowed an earned run on no hits and two walks over two innings in Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Angels in Cactus League play.

Drake missed the final month of the 2025 campaign due to a left shoulder strain, but he appears to have had a normal offseason and was cleared to start the Diamondbacks' third game of the Cactus League slate. Arizona protected Drake from the Rule 5 Draft over the winter and added him to the 40-man roster, potentially setting the stage for him to make his MLB debut at some point later this season. He's expected to open the season in the rotation at Triple-A Reno.