Kohl Drake News: Optioned to minors
The Diamondbacks optioned Drake to Triple-A Reno on Sunday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
The left-hander missed the final month of 2025 due to a shoulder strain, but he was good to go at the start of camp after being added to the 40-man roster during the offseason. Drake split last season between the Double-A and Triple-A levels, finishing with a combined 4.23 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 106:36 K:BB over 89.1 innings.
