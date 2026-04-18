Kolby Allard News: Back with Cleveland
Allard signed a minor-league contract with the Guardians on Saturday, per SI.com.
Allard was DFA'd by the Guardians on Monday and elected to explore his options as a free agent Thursday. He ultimately decided to return to Cleveland's organization and has been assigned to Triple-A Columbus. Allard appeared in four major-league games out of the bullpen for the Guardians prior to his initial exit. He was roughed up in his last outing against Atlanta this past Sunday, when he allowed five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out one batter across three innings.
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