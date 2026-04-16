Kolby Allard headshot

Kolby Allard News: Elects free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Allard elected to become a free agent Thursday.

Allard was designated for assignment Monday, and he'll now become a free agent instead of reporting to Triple-A Columbus. The southpaw has surrendered 10 runs on 16 hits and three walks while striking out nine batters over 8.2 innings in four appearances with Cleveland this season.

Kolby Allard
 Free Agent
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