Kolby Allard News: Elects free agency
Allard elected to become a free agent Thursday.
Allard was designated for assignment Monday, and he'll now become a free agent instead of reporting to Triple-A Columbus. The southpaw has surrendered 10 runs on 16 hits and three walks while striking out nine batters over 8.2 innings in four appearances with Cleveland this season.
Kolby Allard
Free Agent
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