Kolby Allard News: Re-signs with Guardians
Allard signed a minor-league contract with the Guardians on Tuesday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
One day after opting out of his deal with the Guardians, Allard will now return to the organization on another minor-league deal. The 28-year-old lefty has yet to find his groove on the mound this season, giving up 10 earned runs in 8.2 innings with Cleveland while also posting an 11.81 ERA through 5.1 frames at Triple-A Columbus.
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