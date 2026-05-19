Kolby Allard headshot

Kolby Allard News: Re-signs with Guardians

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2026 at 2:27pm

Allard signed a minor-league contract with the Guardians on Tuesday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

One day after opting out of his deal with the Guardians, Allard will now return to the organization on another minor-league deal. The 28-year-old lefty has yet to find his groove on the mound this season, giving up 10 earned runs in 8.2 innings with Cleveland while also posting an 11.81 ERA through 5.1 frames at Triple-A Columbus.

Kolby Allard
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kolby Allard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kolby Allard See More
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
241 days ago
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, July 30
MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, July 30
Author Image
Dan Marcus
285 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, July 30
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, July 30
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
293 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: American League Update
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: American League Update
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
March 20, 2025