Kolby Allard News: Scrubbed from 40-man roster
The Guardians designated Allard for assignment Monday.
Allard has been touched up for 10 runs over 8.2 innings in a mop-up role out of the Guardians bullpen. He will have the option to elect free agency if he passes through waivers.
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