Kolby Allard headshot

Kolby Allard News: Scrubbed from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 1:57pm

The Guardians designated Allard for assignment Monday.

Allard has been touched up for 10 runs over 8.2 innings in a mop-up role out of the Guardians bullpen. He will have the option to elect free agency if he passes through waivers.

Kolby Allard
Cleveland Guardians
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