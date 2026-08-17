Konnor Griffin Injury: Cleared to ditch splint on injured finger

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Monday that Griffin has been cleared to transition out of the splint he had been wearing on his injured left ring finger, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Ditching the splint represents an important milestone in Griffin's recovery from a torn tendon in the finger, as he'll now be able to increase the intensity and volume of his baseball activities. Once the Pirates' homestand concludes Wednesday, Griffin is scheduled to report to the team's spring training facility in Florida to begin a hitting progression and playing catch. He'll likely remain in Florida for the duration of his rehab program before he's cleared to report to a minor-league affiliate to start playing in games. If all goes well, Tomczyk relayed that the Pirates are "optimistic" that Griffin will be ready to return to the big-league roster when he's first eligible to come off the 60-day injured list Sept. 4.