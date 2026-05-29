Konnor Griffin Injury: Cleared to hit, not throw
Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk told reporters Friday that Griffin is dealing with a muscle strain in his right forearm but has been cleared to serve as the team's designated hitter, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Griffin's forearm injury led to his absence from Thursday's lineup against the Cubs. The good news is that the injury isn't severe enough for the 20-year-old shortstop to go on the injured list, but he has not been cleared to throw and will be restricted to hitting duties. As a result, Jared Triolo should see more time at shortstop, and Marcell Ozuna could see less playing time if the Pirates opt to use Griffin as the DH.
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