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Konnor Griffin Injury: Cleared to hit, not throw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk told reporters Friday that Griffin is dealing with a muscle strain in his right forearm but has been cleared to serve as the team's designated hitter, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Griffin's forearm injury led to his absence from Thursday's lineup against the Cubs. The good news is that the injury isn't severe enough for the 20-year-old shortstop to go on the injured list, but he has not been cleared to throw and will be restricted to hitting duties. As a result, Jared Triolo should see more time at shortstop, and Marcell Ozuna could see less playing time if the Pirates opt to use Griffin as the DH.

Konnor Griffin
Pittsburgh Pirates
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