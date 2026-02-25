Konnor Griffin Injury: Exits as precaution after HBP
Griffin was removed from Wednesday's Grapefruit League game versus Atlanta as a precaution after being hit on the foot by a pitch, Jose Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Griffin did not start the game but was struck on the foot by a Hayden Harris offering in the top of the seventh inning in what turned out to be his lone plate appearance of the day. He initially stayed in to run the bases but did not come out to play shortstop in the bottom of the frame. Griffin told reporters after the game that "I'm good," so it doesn't seem he will miss much, if any, time. The top prospect is competing for the Pirates' starting shortstop job.
