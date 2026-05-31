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Konnor Griffin Injury: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

The Pirates placed Griffin on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a flexor strain in his right forearm, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It's unclear exactly how long the 20-year-old has been dealing with the injury, but GM Ben Cherington indicated it's expected to be a "short-term stay" on the IL. Ryan O'Hearn (quadriceps) was reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move.

Konnor Griffin
Pittsburgh Pirates
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