Konnor Griffin Injury: Managing forearm issue
Griffin is dealing with soreness in his right forearm, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.
Griffin won't be in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, but he will be available off the bench, so it doesn't seem like his forearm issue is anything serious. Jared Triolo will pick up a start at shortstop while Griffin sits.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Konnor Griffin See More
-
Farm Futures
Updated Top 400 Dynasty Baseball Prospect Rankings & MailbagYesterday
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)6 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Konnor Griffin See More