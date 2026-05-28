Konnor Griffin headshot

Konnor Griffin Injury: Managing forearm issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Griffin is dealing with soreness in his right forearm, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Griffin won't be in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, but he will be available off the bench, so it doesn't seem like his forearm issue is anything serious. Jared Triolo will pick up a start at shortstop while Griffin sits.

Konnor Griffin
Pittsburgh Pirates
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