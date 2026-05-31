Konnor Griffin Injury: Shelved with strained elbow
The Pirates placed Griffin on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a flexor strain in his right elbow.
It's unclear exactly how long the 20-year-old has been dealing with the injury, but general manager Ben Cherington indicated that Griffin will likely be in line for a "short-term stay" on the IL, per Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Ryan O'Hearn (quadriceps) was reinstated from the 10-day IL in a corresponding move.
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