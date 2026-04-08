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Konnor Griffin News: Agrees to $140M deal with Bucs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 6:24am

Griffin signed a nine-year, $140 million contract extension with the Pirates on Wednesday.

Per Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the 19-year-old Griffin's deal is the richest in franchise history and includes a $12 million signing bonus and an additional $10 million in salary escalators. The first teenage position player to debut in the majors since Juan Soto achieved the feat in 2018 with the Nationals, Griffin has gone 3-for-17 (.176 average) with two walks and four strikeouts through his first five games with Pittsburgh. With the long-term deal now finalized, Griffin will be under club control through the 2034 season.

Konnor Griffin
Pittsburgh Pirates
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