Konnor Griffin News: Back in lineup Friday

Griffin (foot) is starting at shortstop and batting eighth in Friday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Orioles.

Griffin was lifted from his last game as a precaution Wednesday after being hit on the foot by a pitch, but he's fine. This is Griffin's first Grapefruit League start since he swatted a pair of home runs Tuesday against the Red Sox. The top prospect is competing for the Pirates' Opening Day shortstop gig.