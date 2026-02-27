Konnor Griffin headshot

Konnor Griffin News: Back in lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Griffin (foot) is starting at shortstop and batting eighth in Friday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Orioles.

Griffin was lifted from his last game as a precaution Wednesday after being hit on the foot by a pitch, but he's fine. This is Griffin's first Grapefruit League start since he swatted a pair of home runs Tuesday against the Red Sox. The top prospect is competing for the Pirates' Opening Day shortstop gig.

Konnor Griffin
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Konnor Griffin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Konnor Griffin See More
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
Yesterday
Ranking the Top 25 MLB Players 25 and Under Entering the 2026 Season
MLB
Ranking the Top 25 MLB Players 25 and Under Entering the 2026 Season
Author Image
Christopher Boan
4 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Shortstop
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Shortstop
Author Image
KC Joyner
14 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
17 days ago