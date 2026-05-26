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Konnor Griffin News: Batting leadoff versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Griffin will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

The right-handed-hitting Griffin has hit second a few times versus lefties, but this will be his first-ever start in the leadoff spot. Griffin enters play Tuesday in a mini slump, having picked up only one hit across his last four contests.

Konnor Griffin
Pittsburgh Pirates
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