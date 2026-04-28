Konnor Griffin News: Belts second major-league homer

Griffin went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during the Pirates' 11-7 loss to the Cardinals on Tuesday.

The Pirates were down 11-6 heading into the bottom of the ninth, but Griffin made the score a little bit more respectable with a solo homer to right-center field. He is up to two homers on the season, both of which have come over his last five games. The 20-year-old rookie is slasing .226/.283/.345 with six steals, 13 RBI and nine runs scored over 92 plate appearances this season.