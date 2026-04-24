Konnor Griffin headshot

Konnor Griffin News: Clubs first homer on 20th birthday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Griffin went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two additional RBI and a steal in Friday's win over Milwaukee.

Griffin, who turned 20 years old Friday, bookended the scoring with his first big-league homer during the third inning and a two-run single in the eighth. The long ball ended an 0-for-11 skid, while the three-hit game is also the first of his MLB career. Griffin has yet to find his footing through his first 20 big-league games with a .214/.273/.314 slash line and 28.6 percent strikeout rate, but he's shown flashes of his upside and should continue to get an extended look after inking a nine-year, $140 million extension earlier this month.

Konnor Griffin
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Konnor Griffin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Konnor Griffin See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
17 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
19 days ago