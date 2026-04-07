Konnor Griffin News: Drives in two runs in victory
Griffin went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Padres.
Griffin ended an 0-for-13 skid at the plate with an infield single in the fifth inning. He later came around to score on a double by Oneil Cruz. Griffin then grounded into a double play in the seventh before singling home a pair of runs in the eighth. Through his first 20 plate appearances, Griffin is slashing .176/.300/.235 with a double, three RBI, two runs scored and a 2:4 BB:K. He still has yet to attempt to steal a base after swiping 65 bags in the minors last season.
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