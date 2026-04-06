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Konnor Griffin News: Drops to eighth in order

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 2:01pm

Griffin will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Padres.

After smacking an RBI double Friday in his first at-bat in the majors, Griffin proceeded to go 0-for-8 with two walks and a hit by pitch in his subsequent 11 plate appearances to close out the Pirates' weekend series versus the Orioles. The 19-year-old phenom isn't in any danger of losing the everyday shortstop job, but the Pirates will drop him a couple spots in the order Monday with hope of taking some pressure off of him.

Konnor Griffin
Pittsburgh Pirates
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