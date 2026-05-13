Konnor Griffin headshot

Konnor Griffin News: Elevated to two hole versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Griffin will start at shortstop and bat second in Wednesday's contest against the Rockies.

It's the first time in his young major-league career that Griffin has batted higher than sixth. Brandon Lowe has been the Pirates' regular No. 2 hitter versus righties and that will likely continue to be the case, but the right-handed-hitting Griffin is getting a chance in the two-hole Wednesday against southpaw Jose Quintana. After getting off to a slow start, Griffin is slashing .317/.380/.540 with three home runs and five stolen bases across his last 17 contests.

Konnor Griffin
Pittsburgh Pirates
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