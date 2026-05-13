Konnor Griffin News: Elevated to two hole versus lefty

Griffin will start at shortstop and bat second in Wednesday's contest against the Rockies.

It's the first time in his young major-league career that Griffin has batted higher than sixth. Brandon Lowe has been the Pirates' regular No. 2 hitter versus righties and that will likely continue to be the case, but the right-handed-hitting Griffin is getting a chance in the two-hole Wednesday against southpaw Jose Quintana. After getting off to a slow start, Griffin is slashing .317/.380/.540 with three home runs and five stolen bases across his last 17 contests.