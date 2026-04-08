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Konnor Griffin News: Getting day off Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Griffin is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Padres.

The Pirates announced the signing of Griffin to a nine-year, $140 million contract earlier in the day, but they'll give him a day off in Wednesday's rubber match with the Padres. Nick Gonzales will cover shortstop and bat sixth for Pittsburgh.

Konnor Griffin
Pittsburgh Pirates
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