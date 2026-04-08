Konnor Griffin News: Getting day off Wednesday
Griffin is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Padres.
The Pirates announced the signing of Griffin to a nine-year, $140 million contract earlier in the day, but they'll give him a day off in Wednesday's rubber match with the Padres. Nick Gonzales will cover shortstop and bat sixth for Pittsburgh.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Konnor Griffin See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 SeasonYesterday
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 53 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 35 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Fantasy Baseball Stash Draft Results7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Konnor Griffin See More