Konnor Griffin News: Heating up
Griffin went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base Friday against the Rays.
Griffin singled in the second inning for a potential RBI, but Spencer Horwitz was thrown out at home. Griffin continued to make an impact on the game in the sixth and eighth innings, stealing a base in the former while walking and scoring a run in the latter. After a slow start to his rookie season, Griffin now has at least one hit in each of his last four starts, going 6-for-16 with two extra-base hits, two RBI and four runs scored.
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