Konnor Griffin News: Idle for series finale
Griffin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
Griffin carried an eight-game hitting streak into the weekend, but after going 0-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts through the Pirates' first two games in Toronto, he'll be rested for the series finale. Jared Triolo will replace the star rookie at shortstop and will bat ninth.
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