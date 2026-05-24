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Konnor Griffin News: Idle for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2026 at 6:47am

Griffin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Griffin carried an eight-game hitting streak into the weekend, but after going 0-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts through the Pirates' first two games in Toronto, he'll be rested for the series finale. Jared Triolo will replace the star rookie at shortstop and will bat ninth.

Konnor Griffin
Pittsburgh Pirates
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