Konnor Griffin News: Included in roster projection
Griffin was included in the Pirates' projected Opening Day roster by Colin Beazley and Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Neither writer cited team sources, so this is far from confirmation that Griffin is breaking camp with the team. However, it is notable that Hiles indicated that the Pirates are trying to win in 2026 and that Griffin has been the team's best shortstop this spring -- a combination that could cause the team to break from their typical conservative nature with prospects. Griffin is just 5-for-24 in Grapefruit League games, but he has recorded four barrels on 18 batted ball events.
