Konnor Griffin News: Making team would be 'tough ask'
Pirates manager Don Kelly said Wednesday that it "would be a tough ask" for Griffin to make the Opening Day roster, Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan reports.
Griffin is a 19-year-old with only 21 games of experience above A-ball, so cracking the Opening Day roster would indeed by a difficult leap. That said, it's not a surprise that Kelly is tamping down expectations for the top prospect this early in spring training. It should become clearer the deeper we get into spring training as to whether Griffin has a real chance to head north with the big club. Griffin hit .333/.415/.527 with 21 home runs and 65 stolen bases across three levels in his first professional season.
