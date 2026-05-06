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Konnor Griffin News: Notches eighth steal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Griffin went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Griffin's knock extended his hitting streak to eight games, a span in which he's gone 12-for-29 (.414) with five extra-base hits and two steals. The shortstop hasn't shown a ton of power yet, but everything else has looked pretty good so far. He's batting .266 with a .735 OPS, two home runs, 16 RBI, 13 runs scored, eight steals, five doubles and two triples across 31 contests. Griffin is striking out at a 28.1 percent clip, which could make him prone to some slumps during his rookie year, but it's not all that concerning given his overall body of work.

Konnor Griffin
Pittsburgh Pirates
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