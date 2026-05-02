Konnor Griffin News: Paces rout with four hits

Griffin went 4-for-5 with a walk, a double, a triple, a run scored and two runs in Saturday's 17-7 win over the Reds.

The rookie shortstop led his team in knocks and tied with Brandon Lowe for the most times on base on an afternoon in which the Pirates piled up 19 hits and 11 free passes. Griffin has hit safely in five straight games, and since turning 20 years old on April 24 he's batting .412 (14-for-34) with four extra-base hits including two homers, as well as three steals, five runs and eight RBI in nine contests.