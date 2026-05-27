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Konnor Griffin News: Pops fourth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Griffin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Cubs.

Griffin took Jameson Taillon yard to the opposite field in the fourth inning for his fourth homer of the season. It was also his first home run since May 10, a span of 13 starts. Griffin still hit .275 in that span, racking up 13 runs scored and three stolen bases.

Konnor Griffin
Pittsburgh Pirates
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