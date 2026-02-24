Konnor Griffin News: Pops two homers
Griffin went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.
Griffin was hitless across his first five at-bats of Grapefruit League action, but he blasted a pair of long balls over the replica Green Monster at jetBlue Park on Tuesday. Both of those homers came on breaking balls -- the first of which was a curveball from Ranger Suarez -- and had exit velocities of 104.8 and 111.2 mph, respectively, per Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Griffin now has four flyballs measured over 104 mph this spring.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Konnor Griffin See More
-
General MLB Article
Ranking the Top 25 MLB Players 25 and Under Entering the 2026 SeasonYesterday
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-3005 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Shortstop11 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams14 days ago
-
General MLB Article
How to Evaluate MLB Prospect Rankings for Fantasy Baseball Success18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Konnor Griffin See More