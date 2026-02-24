Konnor Griffin headshot

Konnor Griffin News: Pops two homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Griffin went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

Griffin was hitless across his first five at-bats of Grapefruit League action, but he blasted a pair of long balls over the replica Green Monster at jetBlue Park on Tuesday. Both of those homers came on breaking balls -- the first of which was a curveball from Ranger Suarez -- and had exit velocities of 104.8 and 111.2 mph, respectively, per Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Griffin now has four flyballs measured over 104 mph this spring.

Konnor Griffin
Pittsburgh Pirates
