Konnor Griffin News: Racks up four hits, three runs
Griffin went 4-for-5 with three runs scored in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Cardinals.
All four hits were singles, and the Pirates' strong showing from the bottom of the order saw Griffin score multiple runs in a game for just the third time. This was his second four-hit effort of the month, and he's batting .343 (23-for-67) with seven extra-base hits and three stolen bases over 17 contests in May. Overall, the rookie shortstop is hitting .278 with a .738 OPS, three home runs, 20 RBI, 23 runs scored, seven doubles, two triples and 10 stolen bases over 43 games while playing on a near-everyday basis.
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