Konnor Griffin News: RBI double in major-league debut
Griffin went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk in Friday's 5-4 win over the Orioles.
Making his much-anticipated major-league debut Friday, Griffin hit seventh in the Pittsburgh lineup and doubled home Ryan O'Hearn in his first big-league plate appearance. In his second trip to the plate, Griffin drew a five-pitch walk. Griffin later struck out and grounded out to close out his day. The shortstop doesn't turn 20 years old until later this month.
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