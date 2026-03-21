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Konnor Griffin News: Reassigned to minors camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 1:38pm

The Pirates reassigned Griffin to minor-league camp Saturday.

Despite being included in several roster projections, the 19-year-old will officially head back to the minors to begin the 2026 season after going 7-for-38 (.184) in spring training with four homers, nine RBI and seven runs scored. Although he missed the cut for the Opening Day roster, a promotion to Triple-A Indianapolis is certainly possible, and his MLB debut could still come in the near future if he continues to dominate minor-league pitching as he did in 2025 (.941 OPS).

Konnor Griffin
Pittsburgh Pirates
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