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Konnor Griffin News: Serving as DH vs. Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Griffin (forearm) is serving as the designated hitter and batting sixth against the Twins on Friday, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Per Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Griffin has not been cleared to throw due to a right forearm flexor strain but has been given the green light to hit. Marcell Ozuna will see a dip in playing time while Griffin gets rep at DH, and Jared Triolo will see more starts at shortstop as well.

Konnor Griffin
Pittsburgh Pirates
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