Konnor Griffin News: Swipes two bags in win
Griffin went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases in Friday's 6-5 win over the Twins.
The 20-year-old rookie is up to 14 steals in 15 attempts through his first 50 big-league games. Griffin is more than holding his own at the plate as well, and through 24 contests in May he's slashing .301/.359/.452 with nine extra-base hits including two homers, nine RBI and 19 runs.
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