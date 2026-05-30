Konnor Griffin News: Swipes two bags in win

Griffin went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases in Friday's 6-5 win over the Twins.

The 20-year-old rookie is up to 14 steals in 15 attempts through his first 50 big-league games. Griffin is more than holding his own at the plate as well, and through 24 contests in May he's slashing .301/.359/.452 with nine extra-base hits including two homers, nine RBI and 19 runs.