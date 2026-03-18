Konnor Pilkington News: Sent to minor-league camp
The Tigers reassigned Pilkington to minor-league camp Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Pilking inked a minor-league deal in February that included an invitation to spring training, but he'll begin the 2026 season in Triple-A. The 28-year-old left-hander appeared in 32 games out of the Nationals' bullpen last season, registering a 4.45 ERA and 34:17 K:BB across 28.1 innings.
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