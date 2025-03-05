Korey Lee Injury: Has bruised hand

Lee was removed from Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Brewers due to a bruised right hand.

X-rays on Lee's hand came back negative after the game, and he is officially considered day-to-day. The 26-year-old backstop suffered the injury during the third inning of Wednesday's contest while attempting to throw to third base to catch a stealing Sal Frelick. The White Sox may give Lee a day or two off to recover, which will open up more reps behind the plate for prospect Edgar Quero.