Korey Lee Injury: Has bruised hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Lee was removed from Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Brewers due to a bruised right hand.

X-rays on Lee's hand came back negative after the game, and he is officially considered day-to-day. The 26-year-old backstop suffered the injury during the third inning of Wednesday's contest while attempting to throw to third base to catch a stealing Sal Frelick. The White Sox may give Lee a day or two off to recover, which will open up more reps behind the plate for prospect Edgar Quero.

