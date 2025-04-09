Korey Lee Injury: IL stint expected

Lee will likely spend time on the injured list after rolling his left ankle during Wednesday's game against Cleveland, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Lee stepped on Carlos Santana's foot while trying to make it back to first base on a pickoff attempt in the sixth inning of Wednesday's contest. No official move has been made yet, but Omar Narvaez's removal from his game at Double-A Birmingham could suggest that he's on his way to join the White Sox as Lee's injury replacement.