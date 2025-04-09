Korey Lee Injury: Removed with injury
Lee was removed from Wednesday's game against the Guardians due to left ankle soreness.
Lee appeared to roll his ankle while scrambling back to first base in the sixth inning. He ended up getting picked off to end the frame and was replaced at catcher when the White Sox took the field. The team will take a closer look at him to see if he suffered any structural damage, but he can be considered day-to-day for now.
