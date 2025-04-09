Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Korey Lee headshot

Korey Lee Injury: Removed with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2025 at 5:15pm

Lee was removed from Wednesday's game against the Guardians due to left ankle soreness.

Lee appeared to roll his ankle while scrambling back to first base in the sixth inning. He ended up getting picked off to end the frame and was replaced at catcher when the White Sox took the field. The team will take a closer look at him to see if he suffered any structural damage, but he can be considered day-to-day for now.

Korey Lee
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now