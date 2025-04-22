Korey Lee Injury: Swelling going down
Manager Will Venable said that the swelling in Lee's ankle is nearly entirely gone, MLB.com reports.
Lee has been on the injured list since April 10 due to a left ankle sprain. It's unclear what the next steps in his recovery will be, or how quickly he can return. Lee was already stuck in a backup role prior to Edgar Quero's promotion, so his spot on the big-league roster could be in jeopardy once healthy.
