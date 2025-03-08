Korey Lee News: Back in action Saturday
Lee (hand) will start at catcher and bat eighth in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers.
Lee suffered a bruised hand during Wednesday's contest and had to make an early exit, but the issue has subsided ahead of Saturday's game. The 26-year-old has gone 3-for-9 with two RBI and two runs scored over five games this spring and figures to open the season as Chicago's primary catcher.
