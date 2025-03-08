Fantasy Baseball
Korey Lee headshot

Korey Lee News: Back in action Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Lee (hand) will start at catcher and bat eighth in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers.

Lee suffered a bruised hand during Wednesday's contest and had to make an early exit, but the issue has subsided ahead of Saturday's game. The 26-year-old has gone 3-for-9 with two RBI and two runs scored over five games this spring and figures to open the season as Chicago's primary catcher.

