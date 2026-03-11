Korey Lee headshot

Korey Lee News: May have roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Lee could serve as the White Sox's backup catcher to begin the regular season with Kyle Teel (hamstring) sidelined, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The White Sox are planning to only carry two catchers on their Opening Day roster, which would have almost certainly left Lee on the wrong side of the roster bubble. However, with Teel set to miss the start of the regular season, Lee is the favorite to serve as the backup to Edgar Quero for the first few weeks. Drew Romo, in camp on a minor-league deal, is Lee's primary competition.

Korey Lee
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Korey Lee See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Korey Lee See More
Collette Calls: Sprinting in Spring
MLB
Collette Calls: Sprinting in Spring
Author Image
Jason Collette
2 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
15 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
283 days ago
Lineup Lowdown: American League
MLB
Lineup Lowdown: American League
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
330 days ago