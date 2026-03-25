Korey Lee headshot

Korey Lee News: Removed from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The White Sox designated Lee for assignment Wednesday.

The White Sox elected to sign Reese McGuire this past weekend, which has pushed Lee off the roster. He's just a .193/.234/.321 hitter over parts of four big-league seasons, but there's a good chance Lee will find work soon from a club seeking catching depth.

Korey Lee
Chicago White Sox
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