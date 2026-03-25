Korey Lee News: Removed from 40-man roster
The White Sox designated Lee for assignment Wednesday.
The White Sox elected to sign Reese McGuire this past weekend, which has pushed Lee off the roster. He's just a .193/.234/.321 hitter over parts of four big-league seasons, but there's a good chance Lee will find work soon from a club seeking catching depth.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Korey Lee See More