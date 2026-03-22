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Korey Lee News: Set to miss the cut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 5:13pm

Lee will not be a part of the Opening Day roster with the White Sox, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Lee is set to be the odd man out after Chicago signed Reese McGuire to a one-year deal Sunday. The catcher is getting moved/released by the team in the near future according to manager Will Venable, per Jon Greenberg of The Athletic. Lee remains with the organization for the time being, and he's batting ninth against the Mariners on Sunday night. To this point in spring training, he has produced a .297 average with two home runs, six RBI, seven runs scored and four stolen bases over 37 at-bats in 14 contests.

Korey Lee
Chicago White Sox
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