Kris Bryant headshot

Kris Bryant Injury: Having follow-up scans on back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt said that Bryant (back) visited with Dr. Robert Watkins on Monday and will undergo follow-up scans, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The results of that imaging will determine the next steps for Bryant's rehab. Bryant was placed on the 10-day injured list in mid-April and subsequently diagnosed with lumbar degenerative disc disease. The 33-year-old has managed just a .400 OPS over 41 plate appearances in 11 games this season.

