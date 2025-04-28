Kris Bryant Injury: Having follow-up scans on back

Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt said that Bryant (back) visited with Dr. Robert Watkins on Monday and will undergo follow-up scans, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The results of that imaging will determine the next steps for Bryant's rehab. Bryant was placed on the 10-day injured list in mid-April and subsequently diagnosed with lumbar degenerative disc disease. The 33-year-old has managed just a .400 OPS over 41 plate appearances in 11 games this season.