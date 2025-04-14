Kris Bryant Injury: Heads to IL with back injury

The Rockies placed Bryant on the 10-day injured list Monday with lumbar degenerative disc disease.

Back injuries have plagued Bryant throughout his tenure with the Rockies and this latest stint on the injured list figures to be a lengthy one. The 33-year-old has just a .400 OPS and 31.7 percent strikeout rate in 11 games for Colorado this season. Kyle Farmer is starting at designated hitter Monday while Adael Amador plays second base.